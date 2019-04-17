Amnesty termed mega tax reform

LAHORE: Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) has said the upcoming tax amnesty scheme will help accelerate the economic growth, a statement said on Tuesday.

The economic growth will get a boost through production and utilisation of hidden liquid assets in the mainstream economy, it added. Presiding over a meeting of the board of directors, PFC Chief Executive Mian Kashif Ashfaq said that the amnesty scheme would be a major breakthrough that would help expand tax net, as revenue collection had always been under pressure due to various reasons.

Increasing tax base and revenue generation is imperative for the provision of better economic and social services to people, he added. He termed the government’s initiative of amnesty scheme mega tax reform and expressed the hope that it would attract more and more people to get registered with the relevant tax collection authorities through this scheme.