Wed Apr 17, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
April 17, 2019

ISL’s profit drops 27pc in 9 months

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
April 17, 2019

KARACHI: International Steels Limited’s (ISL) profit fell 27 percent to Rs2.359 billion for the nine months period ended March 31, 2019, translating into earnings per share (EPS) of Rs5.42, a bourse filing said on Tuesday.

ISL earned Rs3.234 billion with EPS of Rs7.43 in the corresponding period a year earlier. The company didn’t announce any cash dividend for the period. ISL’s revenue increased to Rs40.522 billion in the July-March period compared to Rs34.817 billion in the corresponding period a year earlier. Finance cost accelerated to Rs1 billion from Rs357 million.

Analyst Shankar Talreja from Topline Securities downward revision in duty structure, volatility in commodity prices, dumping and rupee devaluation are the key risks. The company’s gross margin of 9.9 percent was lower than the forecast of 11 percent, “but gross profit is broadly in line with the expectation due to healthy jump in sales”.

