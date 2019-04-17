Maple Leaf Cement to commence production from new plant next week

KARACHI: Maple Leaf Cement is expected to commence commercial production of clinkers from its new line of 7,300 tons / day from next week, the company said on Tuesday.

“After successful phase-wise commissioning test of installed equipment, the plant is in trial run state,” the cement maker said in a filing with the stock exchange. “Commercial production from new line of 7,300 tons per day is expected to commence next week.”

Maple Leaf set up an additional dry process clinker production line of 7,300 tons per day, a brownfield expansion at the company’s existing site in Iskandarabad in the Punjab, to enhance total grey cement capacity up to 18,000 tons per day.

Brokerage Topline Securities said the increase in production by Maple Leaf would enhance industry cement capacity by more than four percent, “at a time when high margin local demand is sluggish and exports to India have faltered”.

Cement sales decreased six percent to 29.448 million tons in the first nine months of the current fiscal year, whereas exports increased to 5.132 million tons in the July-March period from 3.444 million tons in the corresponding period a year ago.

Topline Securities expected a 40 percent growth in cement exports to 6.7 million tons during the current fiscal year.

Local cement consumption is, however, expected to fall four to six percent to 39 to 40 million tons in FY2019. “This will take capacity utilisation of the industry to 81 percent (versus 93 percent in FY18), lowest in last four years.” Cement demand is falling as construction projects stalled or slowed down on cut in public sector development spending and economic growth regression.

In March 2017, Maple Leaf Cement opened letter of credit, after signing of engineering, procurement and construction contract, in favor of plant supplier Danish based FLSmidth for supply and setting up of the production line.

“Total project is now estimated to complete at a revised cost of Rs26 billion,” the company said. “This project cost is being financed approximately 59 percent from debt and 41 percent from equity.”

Maple Leaf, a subsidiary of Kohinoor Textile Mills, accounts for 90 percent market share in white cement, but its share in grey cement market used to be around seven percent from production at its two plants.