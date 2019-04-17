Rupee stable

The rupee maintained its overnight levels against the dollar in the interbank market on Tuesday, currency dealers said. It closed at 141.39 against the greenback, unchanged from the previous close.

Dealers said the rupee traded in a range-bound manner due to dull dollar demand from importers and corporate sector. In the open market, the local currency posted moderate gains due to smooth supply of the greenback. It gained 20 paisas to close at 142.30 against the dollar, compared with 142.50 in the previous trade.

Federal Finance Minister Asad Umar had said that Pakistan and the International Monetary Fund have reached an agreement and the actual size of the financing would be between $6 billion and $8 billion.

The IMF, in a statement issued late Monday, said the Pakistani authorities and the Fund staff held constructive discussions during the IMF/World Bank spring meetings in Washington DC towards an IMF-supported programme.

“On the request of the authorities, an IMF mission will be going to Pakistan before the end of April to continue the discussions,” it said.

Umar said that Pakistan’s financing was around $15 billion, which included $7 billion to $8 billion from the World Bank, $6 billion to $8 billion from the IMF and AD, while the process to launch international bonds had already been started.