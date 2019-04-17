Senate body slams discrepancy in payments to IPPs

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Standing Committee on Power on Tuesday raised questions over payments in dollars to independent power producers (IPPs), seeking data related to their contribution to the grid as energy shortfall is re-emerging in summer.

The senate panel met with senator Fida Muhammad Khan in the chair. The committee asked the officials to bear out payments to the IPPs despite they were closed. Senator Nauman Wazir asked the officials to provide details of the plants that were closed but still taking capacity payments.

Wazir also sought details of generation, supply and payments related to 88 IPPs with production capacity of 32,000 megawatts after the committee was informed that the government paid Rs664 billion to IPPs on account of capacity payments in 2017/18. The meeting sought details on capacity payments to IPPs in 2018/19.

“We cannot pay Rs20/unit to the IPPs… (the rate) should be brought down to Rs12/unit,” he said. “According to their balance sheets submitted to the SECP (Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan), their profit was 30 to 40 percent.”

The committee raised question over per megawatt cost of electricity. It criticised discrepancy in approving cost per megawatt. Some IPPs were given $0.5 million per megawatt, while others were receiving over one million dollar per megawatt, it was observed. Sometime they were paid at the rate of 15 percent and the other at 17 percent.

The meeting was informed that IPPs invested in local currency but they were receiving profits in dollars. The meeting was told that previous governments approved payments in dollars to the IPPs in which investors invested in local currency.

The committee asked the power division to furnish details of the agreements with the IPPs, which were set up under the Power Policy 1994. The division was asked when the agreements are expiring.

On a question by Senator Moula Bux Chandio about the plants that are not producing electricity but receiving payments, an official of the power division said there was no such plant at least according to record for the year 2017.

Secretary Power Division Irfan Ali said the government is currently in talks with the IPPs to get some concessions and discounts from them. “We are hoping to settle the best terms with IPPs and get the concessions soon,” Ali said. “IPPs have expressed their willingness on this.”

The government would review the power purchase agreements with the IPPs to get favorable rates for mutual benefits. The government offered concessions to them, while reviewing old power purchase agreements, the secretary added.

The senate body further asked why engineers in the power sector are given above Grade-20. The committee was informed that that there was no sanctioned post beyond Grade-20 in the sector. The Grade-20 officials, chief engineers, director generals or equivalent are promoted to the post of general manager under a policy.