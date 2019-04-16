Islamabad Mayor asked to resolve civic issues

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on the Capital Development Authority (CDA) Ali Nawaz Awan asked Islamabad Mayor to resolve the civic issues of the federal capital with in a span of one month and forewarned him of strong protest in front of his office if he failed to deliver.

At news conference along with MNA Raja Khurram Nawaz and chairpersons of union councils of Islamabad here at PID, he said that the capital city was undergoing worst water shortage and criticised the Mayor for not paying heed to resolve the issue.

Speaking about the water shortage, he said the capital needed 220 million gallons of water per day but only 63 MGD water was being supplied to it. Criticised what he called the poor performance of the Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI), Ali Nawaz Awan said that there are 192 tube wells in the city in which only 160 are functional and out of 38 water tankers 28 are out of order.