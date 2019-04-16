Islamabad Mayor asked to resolve civic issues

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on the Capital Development Authority (CDA) Ali Nawaz Awan asked Islamabad Mayor to resolve the civic issues of the federal capital with in a span of one month and forewarned him of strong protest in front of his office if he failed to deliver.

At news conference along with MNA Raja Khurram Nawaz and chairpersons of union councils of Islamabad here at PID, he said that the capital city was undergoing worst water shortage and criticised the Mayor for not paying heed to resolve the issue.

Speaking about the water shortage, he said the capital needed 220 million gallons of water per day but only 63 MGD water was being supplied to it. Criticised what he called the poor performance of the Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI), Ali Nawaz Awan said that there are 192 tube wells in the city in which only 160 are functional and out of 38 water tankers 28 are out of order.

Youth from minorities back home after exposure visit

By Bureau report

PESHAWAR: The first delegation of the Minority Youth Exposure Programme returned on Monday after the conclusion of the week-long interactions.

As many as 26 students from different faiths including Christian, Hindu, Sikh and others participated in the week-long programme. The delegation visited the Prime Minister’s Office, Parliament House, Islamabad Chamber Of Commerce, National Institute of Health Islamabad, Azad Jammu and Kashmir University, AJK Directorate of Sports AJK, Quaid-e-Azam University, Lok Virsa, Lake View Park, Pir Chanasi Azad Kashmir and Kutton Azad Kashmir.

The youth participated in a variety of lectures, discussions and hands-on activities with the goal of capacity building and practice of tolerance and acceptance. The Department of Auqaf, Hajj, and Religious & Minority Affairs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had arranged the programme.

Focused on the well-educated youth who have been studying in the educational institutions, youth exposure programme provided selected participants with the opportunity for an interactive session with motivational speakers, politicians, businessmen and academics.

The purpose of the exposure was to equip the youth with the skills to become civil-minded leaders and to interact with other age fellows from different faiths, learn from experience by meeting people and places and things that they would not normally or easily experience in their daily life.

A fruitful session was conducted with the Additional Secretary (legislation) of National Assembly Muhammad Mushtaq at the Parliament House Islamabad in which the minorities’ delegation was briefed on the mechanism of the Parliament.