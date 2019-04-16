Bodies of 6 Pakistanis died in UAE fire arrived in Pakistan

DUBAI: Bodies of six Pakistanis who were burnt to death in a residential compound of Al Ain have been repatriated to Islamabad from Dubai airport on Monday morning.

According to press release issued by Pakistan Consulate Dubai, emergency travel documents including no-objection certificates were issued to shift their bodies to Islamabad by the Embassy of Pakistan in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

The fire broke out in the home of a Pakistani family residing in Al Ain on April 12, 2019 in which six Pakistanis including four members of a family were burnt to death.

According to Abu Dhabi police, the incident may have been caused by a short circuit but further investigations are underway. All the deceased are from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and will be sent to their native towns for burial from Islamabad.

The details of the deceased are as follows:

1. Muhammad Farouq, 2. Omer Farouq 3. Khurram Farouq from Kohat 4. Khayal Afzal from Orakzai Agency 5. Eid Nawaz Khan from Peshawar 6. Ali Haider from Bannu. Another Pakistani Muhammad Raheem, got minor injuries in the incident, is under treatment.