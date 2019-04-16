State has relegated Parliament: Rabbani

ISLAMABAD: Former Chairman Senate Senator Mian Raza Rabbani Monday said historically elected parliaments have been besieged and functioned under the Sword of Damocles and constitutional deviations received validation from the courts and parliaments, alike, except the 18th Amendment.

“In the constitutional scheme of trichotomy of power, the state has relegated the Parliament to be the weakest link. Yet the Parliament has limped on,” he maintained in a statement issued here.

He pointed out that for the first time in the parliamentary history of Pakistan the Senate of Pakistan itself took initiative to bring forward legislation for the provision of inexpensive and speedy justice to the people of Pakistan. “The question is not of passing the baby around, the solution lies in strict compliance with the scheme of trichotomy of power under the Constitution, 1973,” he maintained.

Rabbani continued that the Senate constituted a committee of the whole on the subject, which after consultations with the relevant stakeholders. For the first time, chief justice of Pakistan addressed the very committee in the Parliament House. The report along with the drafted following bills was placed in the House in December, 2015.

The report also consisted of: 1. The Anti-Terrorism Act (Amendment) Bill, 2015. 2. Arbitration and Conciliation Bill, 2015. 3. Code of Civil Procedure (Amendment) Bill, 2015. 4. Criminal Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2015. 5. Land Acquisition (Amendment) Bill, 2015. 6. Law Reform (Amendment) Bill, 2015. 7. Supreme Court (Number of Judges) (Amendment) Bill, 2015. 8. “Witness Protection, Security and Benefit Bill, 2016”.

The bills, he noted, were jointly tabled by the leader of the House, leader of the Opposition and all parliamentary parties’ leaders in the Senate and passed by the House, whereas the Witness Protection, Security and Benefit Bill and Land Acquisition (Amendment) Bill, after passage from the National Assembly have become laws.

He explained reports from the Law Commission or such other bodies, as per the rules are sent to the federal government i.e. the executive. It was for them to comply or otherwise with the recommendations contained therein. “No such report is pending with the Parliament,” he added.