Lawyers go on strike against model courts

RAWALPINDI: Thousands of litigants on Monday face worst kind of difficulties as lawyers associated with the Rawalpindi Bar Association (RBA) and Islamabad Bar Association (IBA) have gone on strike against establishment of model courts.

The litigants in the lower courts of Rawalpindi and Islamabad have seen hearings of hundreds of cases including high profile cases stopped owing to an ongoing strike by lawyers in this regard.

The lawyers of Rawalpindi Bar Association (RBA) were already on strike for a couple of days against judges’ attitude. There was a big tension between RBA lawyers and judges as lawyers demanded to immediately suspend District and Sessions Judge (DSJ) Rana Masood and Civil Judge Shugufta Sabir who had awarded two months jail against a senior judge in contempt of court case.

The poor litigants were like a rolling stone wandering here and there in search of lawyers to appear in courts but in vain. As a result, all cases including high profile cases in lower courts have had to be adjourned without any hearings.

The sources said that lawyers of RBA will not appear in courts next two days Tuesday and Wednesday. The RBA President Syed Tanvir Sohail told ‘The News’ that they have observed strike on the directions of Punjab Bar Council (PBC) against establishment of model courts. Licence of lawyers will be cancelled immediately if they will appear in model courts, he warned.

Our correspondent adds from Karachi: Lawyers forcibly got stopped proceedings in model criminal trial courts set up in city court in Karachi Monday. The lawyers are taking law in their hands as they kicked out lawyers and accused from the courts. The judges of model courts went to their chambers by ending proceedings on the pressure of lawyers.

The public prosecutor exchanged bitter words with the office bearers of Karachi Bar in the model court of South. The public prosecutor asked the lawyers to first observe strike in Supreme Court then get them stopped from entering these courts.