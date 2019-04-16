Youth from minorities back home after exposure visit

PESHAWAR: The first delegation of the Minority Youth Exposure Programme returned on Monday after the conclusion of the week-long interactions.

As many as 26 students from different faiths including Christian, Hindu, Sikh and others participated in the week-long programme. The delegation visited the Prime Minister’s Office, Parliament House, Islamabad Chamber Of Commerce, National Institute of Health Islamabad, Azad Jammu and Kashmir University, AJK Directorate of Sports AJK, Quaid-e-Azam University, Lok Virsa, Lake View Park, Pir Chanasi Azad Kashmir and Kutton Azad Kashmir.

The youth participated in a variety of lectures, discussions and hands-on activities with the goal of capacity building and practice of tolerance and acceptance. The Department of Auqaf, Hajj, and Religious & Minority Affairs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had arranged the programme.

Focused on the well-educated youth who have been studying in the educational institutions, youth exposure programme provided selected participants with the opportunity for an interactive session with motivational speakers, politicians, businessmen and academics.

The purpose of the exposure was to equip the youth with the skills to become civil-minded leaders and to interact with other age fellows from different faiths, learn from experience by meeting people and places and things that they would not normally or easily experience in their daily life.

A fruitful session was conducted with the Additional Secretary (legislation) of National Assembly Muhammad Mushtaq at the Parliament House Islamabad in which the minorities’ delegation was briefed on the mechanism of the Parliament.