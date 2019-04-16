Court orders housing society to pay Rs1m damages to affected party

RAWALPINDI: The Special Consumer Court, Rawalpindi Judge Abdul Hafeez on Monday ordered a private housing society to pay Rs1 million as damages and provide possession of 8-marla plot to the affected party; otherwise, he will be sent to Adiala Jail.

The court has also ordered deputy commissioner (DC), RDA chairman, chief officer (CO) Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi (MCR) and chief executive officer (CEO), Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) to bound the society runner to submit surety bonds for equal amount of land cost of society before giving NOC to a housing society in this regard.

The court has ordered that all concerned departments would be bound to take legal action against societies and developers and if the said MCR, RDA, Cantonment Board and District Administration fail to comply with the order passed by this court, the heads of said departments shall also be answerable in accordance with law.

On August 8, 2016, complainant Saqibur Rehman had filed a writ petition according to Section 25 of the Punjab Consumer Court Act, 2005, against a private housing society named (Safari Residential Chaklala Scheme-III) in Rawalpindi. The complainant has claimed that private housing society failed to provide him possession letter of 8-marla plot even after 30 months.