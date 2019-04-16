JUI-F holds moot

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
GHALLANAI: The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) held the Namoos-e-Risalat Conference here on Monday.
A large number of JUI-F workers attended the moot. Former Senator Maulana Rahat Shah was the chief guest on the occasion.
Speaking on the occasion, the JUI-F leaders said they would not hesitate to render any sacrifice for the sanctity of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).
GHALLANAI: The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) held the Namoos-e-Risalat Conference here on Monday.
A large number of JUI-F workers attended the moot. Former Senator Maulana Rahat Shah was the chief guest on the occasion.
Speaking on the occasion, the JUI-F leaders said they would not hesitate to render any sacrifice for the sanctity of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).