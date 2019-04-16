JUI-F holds moot

GHALLANAI: The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) held the Namoos-e-Risalat Conference here on Monday.

A large number of JUI-F workers attended the moot. Former Senator Maulana Rahat Shah was the chief guest on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, the JUI-F leaders said they would not hesitate to render any sacrifice for the sanctity of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).