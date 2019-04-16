Sanjrani eligible to become acting president, IHC rules

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani is qualified to become acting president in the absence of President of Pakistan, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) declared on Monday.

Justice Aamir Farooq of the Islamabad High Court on Monday announced the decision on a petition arguing that the Senate chairman is not eligible to become acting president because he does not meet the requirements set by the Constitution. Earlier, the IHC had reserved the verdict on February 14 over the plea which was filed in June, 2018.

The petition was filed by a citizen Afzal Shinwari through his counsel which stated that under Article 49 of the Constitution Sanjrani is not eligible to assume office of acting president in the absence of the President of Pakistan, as under this article, minimum age for the president is 45 years and Sanjrani is 40 years old.

The petitioner pleaded the court to stop Sadiq Sanjrani to take charge of acting president in the absence of the President of Pakistan.

Sadiq Sanjrani was elected as Senate chairman on March 13, 2018 by securing 57 votes against the the PMN-N candidate Raja Zafarul Haq. Sadiq Sanjrani was born on April 14, 1978.

According to Article 49 of the Constitution, the Senate chairman becomes acting president in the absence of the head of state.

However, Article 41 states that the individual needs to be more than 45 years of age.

During hearing, Deputy Attorney General Raja Khalid Mehmood argued that the age limit is applicable on those candidates who contest presidential election. He said Sadiq Sanjrani is only serving as acting president.