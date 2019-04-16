close
Tue Apr 16, 2019
FIFA-AFC officials to visit Pakistan

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
April 16, 2019

ISLAMABAD: A combined fact finding delegation of the FIFA-AFC is reaching Lahore on May 28-29 to look into the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) affairs.

According to an official, the delegation was due here on a special request from the PFF to find out facts regarding the recent PFF elections and to look for a viable solution to take Pakistan football forward.

Alexandre Gros, a senior official, has asked the PFF to make necessary arrangements for the trip.

