FIFA-AFC officials to visit Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: A combined fact finding delegation of the FIFA-AFC is reaching Lahore on May 28-29 to look into the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) affairs.
According to an official, the delegation was due here on a special request from the PFF to find out facts regarding the recent PFF elections and to look for a viable solution to take Pakistan football forward.
Alexandre Gros, a senior official, has asked the PFF to make necessary arrangements for the trip.
