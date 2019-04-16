Tiger ends 11-year Major drought

AUGUSTA, United States: Tiger Woods completed an epic comeback from career-threatening injury and scandal by winning the 83rd Masters on Sunday, capturing his 15th Major title to end an 11-year major drought.

The 43-year-old American superstar, who underwent spinal fusion surgery in 2017 due to chronic back pain, seized his first major title since the 2008 US Open.

“It’s overwhelming just because of what has transpired,” Woods said.

“I could barely walk. Couldn’t sleep. Couldn’t walk. Couldn’t do anything. To have the opportunity to come back, it’s one of the biggest wins I’ve ever had for sure.”

Winning a fifth Masters title, and his first since 2005, cemented a fairytale comeback to the pinnacle of golf for Woods, whose career imploded after a 2009 sex scandal and nagging knee and back injuries that required a total of seven surgeries.

“It’s the best I’ve felt with a driver in years,” Woods said. “I felt in control of my long game and it really paid off.”

With fans chanting his name, an emotional Woods walked off the 18th green and hugged his mother Kultida, daughter Sam and son Charlie just as he had embraced his late father Earl there after his first major victory at the 1997 Masters.

“It has come full circle,” Woods said. “This tournament has meant so much to me and to have everyone here means so much to me and my family.

“Now to be the champion — 22 years between wins is a long time — it’s unreal for me to experience this. I just couldn’t be more happy, more excited. I’m just kind of at a loss for words.”

Racing to finish before an oncoming thunderstorm, players created their own electric atmosphere, spectators roaring repeatedly for sensational shotmaking on one of golf’s iconic stages.