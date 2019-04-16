PBG lift MP Bhandara Polo Cup

RAWALPINDI: President’s Bodyguard (PBG) defeated CLS by seven goals to 3.5 goals in the final of the 115th MP Bhandara Memorial Murree Brewery Polo Cup here, says a press release.

As many as seven teams participated in the tournament.

Speaking at the prize distribution ceremony, Chief Executive Murree Brewery Company Isphanyar Bhandara said sports help in developing the mental and physical abilities of youth.

The guests of honour that attended the event included Senator Sitara Ayaz and the ambassadors of Azerbaijan, Poland, Egypt, Sweden and Bulgaria. Senator Sitara Ayaz appreciated the efforts of the Murree Brewery team in promoting sports events.