PATRON’S TROPHY GRADE-II: PAF take lead against PIA

ISLAMABAD: Umair Masood (122) and Zeeshan Malik (120) cracked hundreds as PAF took the first innings lead against PIA in their Patron’s Trophy Grade-II match at the Diamond Ground here on Monday.

In response to PIA’s 394-6 declared, PAF amassed 451 all out in 82.5 overs on the second day. Both the youngsters played brilliantly to help their team take the first innings lead.

Umair hit 15 fours in his 120-ball knock while Zeeshan struck 12 fours and three sixes off 82 deliveries.

Slow left-armer Ghulam Mohammad (4-115) and pacer Ali Imran Pasha (3-104) bowled well for PIA.

Earlier on the opening day, Shehzar Mohammad (157) and Agha Sabir (104) hit centuries for PIA.

Scores in brief: At Diamond Ground, Islamabad: PIA 394-6 in 75.2 overs (Shehzar Mohammad 157, Agha Sabir 104; Imran Khan 3-106, Tauseeq Shah 2-62) and 15-0 in 5 overs. PAF 451 all out in 82.5 overs (Umair Masood 122, Zeeshan Malik 120, Mohammad Naqash 74; Ghulam Mohammad 4-115, Ali Imran Pasha 3-104).

At Army Ground, Rawalpindi: State Bank 332 all out in 82.1 overs (Usman Salahuddin 97, Rizwan Hussain 66; Hamza Khan 5-84, Arshadullah 2-40) and 36-0 in 8 overs. Army 296 all out in 74.4 overs (Mohammad Fahad 127, Qadir Khan 76, Mohammad Usman 54; Mohammad Ilyas 3-63, Mohammad Nawaz 3-63).

At State Bank Ground, Karachi: Haideri Traders 158 all out in 67.1 overs (Muhammad Usman 34, Jallat Khan 33; Muhammad Irfan 4-39, Shah Faisal 3-33, Bilawal Iqbal 2-47) and 60-2 in 28 overs (Syed Aminuddin 31 not out, Muhammad Adnan Bhatti 22). Omer Associates 276 all out in 70 overs (Yasir Mushtaq 71, Usman Khan 65, Arsalan Bashir 64, Saad Nasim 33; Syed Ali Mustafa Naqvi 6-81, Jallat Khan 2-60).

At UBL Sports Complex, Karachi: Pakistan Navy 210 all out in 52.5 overs (Wasim Ahmed 66 not out, Hamza Ghanchi 37, Owais Rehmani 27; Mirza Ahsan 6-62, Shahid Nawaz 2-44) and 97-6 in 24.1 overs (Mirza Ahsan 3-43, Usman Usmani 2-24). Civil Aviation Authority 303-9 in 83 overs (Ashfaq Ahmed 116, Haris Ali 56, Akbar Badshah 31; Razaul Hassan 6-86).

At Rana Naveed Academy, Sheikhupura: Port Qasim 277 all out in 79.1 overs (Khurram Manzoor 67, Daniyal Ahsan 56, Atif Ali Zaidi 42, Ali Jawad 34; Tayyab Riaz 5-65, Marwan Muhammad 3-50) and 193-7 in 33 overs (Muhammad Salman 54, Muhammad Waqas 51, Khurram Manzoor 41; Marwan Muhammad 4-34, Mirza Bilal Baig 2-54). Candyland 178 all out in 48.3 overs (Tayyab Riaz 38, Fawad Ali 27, Mirza Bilal Baig 21; Muhammad Talha 6-52, Muhammad Ibtisam 2-55).

At Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad: Higher Education Commission 282-5 in 83 overs (Fahad Usman 107, Sharoon Siraj 40 not out, Arslan Zia 38, Muhammad Fiaq 37; Ali Usman 2-93) and 68-1 in 15 overs (Fahad Usman 27 not out, Muhammad Fiaq 25 not out). Ghani Glass 212 all out in 62.5 overs (Zeeshan Ashraf 64, Yousaf Babar 52, Hasnain Bukhari 43; Asfand Mehran 3-14, Bilal Anwar 3-31, Mamoon Riaz 2-36, Rana Kashif 2-45).

At Railway Stadium, Lahore: Pakistan Railways 406-7 in 83 overs (Bilal Irshad 157, Hamza Nazar 75, Hassan Sardar 72; Husban Javed 3-79, Khalid Mehmood 3-89) and 35 for no loss in 8 overs (Bilal Irshad 25 not out). Karachi Port Trust 276-8 in 83 overs (Faraz Patel 75 not out, Taimoor Ali 60, Babar Rehman 34, Nadeem Javed 33; Hassan Mehmood 5-66, Ali Zubair 2-28).

At LCCA Ground, Lahore: Sabir’s Poultry 136 all out in 59.3 overs (Imran Dogar 28, Ali Zaryab 26; Sajid Khan 4-11, Asad Raza 3-34) and 232-3 in 55 overs (Imran Dogar 119, Hassan Dar 49, Tariq Nawaz 38). K. Electric: 163 all out in 35.2 overs (Hassan Khan 34, Nasir Nawaz 28, Bahadur Ali 27; Nisar Ahmed 4-59, Inam Javed 3-28, Ghulam Rehman 2-62).