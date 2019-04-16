close
Tue Apr 16, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
April 16, 2019

Aisam, Gonzalez win ATP crown

Sports

April 16, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Pak-Mexican pair of Aisamul Haq Qureshi and Santiago Gonzalez has won the ATP Houston Clay Court Tennis Championship doubles title.

The duo beat British pair of Neal Skupski and Ken Skupski 3-6, 6-4, 10-6 following a thrilling match. It was Aisam’s 37th ATP final and 17th ATP title and Gonzalez’s 25th final and 13th crown.

