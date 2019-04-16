Aisam, Gonzalez win ATP crown

ISLAMABAD: Pak-Mexican pair of Aisamul Haq Qureshi and Santiago Gonzalez has won the ATP Houston Clay Court Tennis Championship doubles title.

The duo beat British pair of Neal Skupski and Ken Skupski 3-6, 6-4, 10-6 following a thrilling match. It was Aisam’s 37th ATP final and 17th ATP title and Gonzalez’s 25th final and 13th crown.