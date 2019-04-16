Newspapers payment issue to be solved: CM

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has said a uniform policy is being formulated for the distribution of advertisement to newspapers and the issue of their payment will also be solved. Taking to the media, he said issues of the Lahore Press Club would be resolved soon. "A meeting will be held soon in this regard," he added.
