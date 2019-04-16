close
Tue Apr 16, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
April 16, 2019

Newspapers payment issue to be solved: CM

National

OC
Our Correspondent
April 16, 2019

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has said a uniform policy is being formulated for the distribution of advertisement to newspapers and the issue of their payment will also be solved. Taking to the media, he said issues of the Lahore Press Club would be resolved soon. "A meeting will be held soon in this regard," he added.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan