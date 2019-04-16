close
Tue Apr 16, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
April 16, 2019

Treasury benches face tough time

National

OC
Our Correspondent
April 16, 2019

PESHAWAR: Treasury benches in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly faced a tough time on Monday as the opposition lashed out at the government for the unprecedented price-hike, especially sharp increase in prices of daily use commodities. Initiating the debate on the price-hike and unemployment, Khushdil Khan of Awami National Party (ANP) said the increase in prices of the items of daily use had made life miserable for the poor. The upward revision of tax on petroleum products led to a sharp increase in prices, he said, adding the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was snatching bread from the poor instead of providing any relief to them.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan