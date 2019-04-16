Treasury benches face tough time

PESHAWAR: Treasury benches in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly faced a tough time on Monday as the opposition lashed out at the government for the unprecedented price-hike, especially sharp increase in prices of daily use commodities. Initiating the debate on the price-hike and unemployment, Khushdil Khan of Awami National Party (ANP) said the increase in prices of the items of daily use had made life miserable for the poor. The upward revision of tax on petroleum products led to a sharp increase in prices, he said, adding the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was snatching bread from the poor instead of providing any relief to them.