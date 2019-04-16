CM launches Insaf Rozgar, Sehat Insaf Card schemes

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Monday launched the Insaf Rozgar and Sehat Insaf Card schemes in Mohmand district. The interest-free loan up to Rs1 million would be provided to local residents to help eradicate unemployment and poverty in the terrorism-affected tribal districts under the first scheme. Under the Sehat Insaf Card Scheme 115,000 health cards would be distributed among citizens in Mohmand. The health cards will cover the treatment of cancer, cardiac and other diseases. The launching ceremony was held during the visit of the chief minister to Mohmand, said an official handout. The chief minister chaired the provincial cabinet meeting, launched the Insaf Rozgar and Sehat Insaf schemes. He took part in the Spring Sports and Cultural Festival.