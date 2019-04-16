close
Tue Apr 16, 2019
JAK
Javed Aziz Khan
April 16, 2019

Police officer martyred during operation

National

PESHAWAR: A police officer was martyred while one alleged terrorist was gunned down in an encounter during an operation in the posh Hayatabad township late Monday night.The operation was going on till filing of this report. Apart from firing that continued for hours, a few explosions of hand grenades and rocket launchers were heard in the area during the operation. “We are trying to force inside through the APCs,” capital city police officer Qazi Jamilur Rehman who was personally leading the operation told The News at around mid night. Police commandos and security forces along with armoured personnel carriers and security forces cordonned off a house in Phase-7 of Hayatabad on a tip off about the presence of terrorists inside the building. Officials said the terrorists inside the house opened fire on police that was retaliated. Roads to the spot were blocked by police and army as the operation continued. An official said that an assistant sub inspector of police Qamar Alam was martyred during the encounter while one terrorist was also gunned down.

