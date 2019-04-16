Steps on to improve quality of education: minister

FAISALABAD: Punjab Minister for Public Prosecution Ch Zaheeruddin has said that the provincial government is taking a number of steps for raising the quality of education and upgrading schools.

He stated this while visiting the Centre of Excellence (Government Boys Higher Secondary School) in Jaranwala on Monday. Jaranwala Assistant Commissioner Shahid Nadeem, Principal Javed and others were also present on the occasion. The minister said that Chief Minister Usman Buzdar had focused his attention on the improvement of school education system and he had directed the provincial ministers to visit different schools regularly to check the education quality and administrative matters. He said that government schools were being equipped with the advanced education facilities. He said that a goal of national development could not be achieved without imparting education to the new generation.

He advised the students to work hard for attaining the command on knowledge and technology. He emphasised the teachers to utilise their profession capabilities for proper education and characterisation of the students. He appreciated the pleasant educational environment and directed the school management to maintain good governance. Principal Javed briefed the minister about the performance of the school in academic and extracurricular activities.

Later, the minister took a round of the classrooms and interacted with the students. He also visited the laboratory, playground and other sections of the institution.