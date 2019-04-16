LHWs protest for acceptance of demands

CHITRAL: The Lady Health Workers (LHWs) here on Monday staged a protest on the call of the provincial Lady Health Workers Association. Addressing the protesters, Lady Health Workers Association president Aasia Bibi said that the LHWs were performing duty under unfavourable conditions, but they were not being provided with the promised allowances and other incidents. She said that the government was using delaying tactics and not accepting their genuine demands. Aasia Bibi said that the LHWs performed duty in the anti-polio campaigns and even went to inaccessible areas to vaccinate children, but they were getting a meagre amount of money for the job.