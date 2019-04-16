close
Tue Apr 16, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
April 16, 2019

Bikers firing panics Mustafa Town residents, culprit nabbed

National

OC
Our Correspondent
April 16, 2019

LAHORE: Panic gripped the residents of Mustafa Town Monday evening following aerial firing by motorcycle gangs. The daredevil bikers continued firing in several streets. Luckily no report of injuries was made. Police came into action after a long delay when panicked residents called police to identify the culprits through Safe City Authority cameras. Later, police arrested a culprit identified as Shan alias Siyana and was looking for other accomplices.

