Metro bus flyovers construction: Action ordered against contracting company

MULTAN: Commissioner Imran Sikandar Baloch Monday ordered action against the contracting company that constructed metro bus flyovers. The commissioner ordered criminal cases against owners of the company in the light of an inquiry held after the plaster of the newly-constructed flyover fell down. The commissioner had ordered Multan Deputy Commissioner Mudassar Riaz Malik to probe the matter and the DC found that the plaster fell from pillars due to use of substandard material in the flyover joints and flaws in the construction work. The commissioner ordered Multan Development Authority (MDA) to conduct a survey and inspect the metro route technically in next three days. He also constituted a special body to control traffic under the affected parts of the flyovers and ordered consultants be hired for the flyovers.