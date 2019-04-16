Conspiracy under way against madrassas: Fazl

PESHAWAR: JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rahman has said that the government has been making efforts under the international pressure to do away with madaris but no one could dare change the laws about seminaries in the presence of the religious parties.

He was addressing a Social Media Convention arranged by the JUI-F here on Monday.

Maulana Fazlur Rahman said that JUI-F was the “biggest and oldest” political force of the country and it knew how to defend the religious schools. He said propaganda was being spread against JUI-F that it is not a religious but a political party.

“Let me tell you that JUI is the oldest political party of the subcontinent,” he said. All other political parties and movement were created by the establishment, he alleged. He said that 70 years after the creation of the country, today some elements got worried about madaris. “I ask them where were they before? Our establishment and bureaucracy have always tried to create suspicions about the role of these religious schools and now under the international pressure, they want to abolish them,” he said.

The well-attended convention was also addressed by former chief minister Akram Khan Durrani and senior journalists Hamid Mir and Rahimullah Yusufzai. Maulana Fazlur Rahman was of the opinion that the international establishment was creating a bias against religious scholars and institutions. “Religious leaders are portrayed as terrorists and extremists only to defame them,” he said.

He criticised the ‘establishment’ for what he believed dividing the votes of the religious forces and when they fail to do so, they resort to massive rigging.