Clerk arrested

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
OKARA: A Highway Department clerk was arrested on a corruption charge here. On the complaint of Zahid Hussain, ACE Assistant Director Amir Sultan raided and arrested clerk Mukhtar Ahmad when he was allegedly receiving Rs 20,000 bribe from the complainant for renewing his licence. A case has been registered.
OKARA: A Highway Department clerk was arrested on a corruption charge here. On the complaint of Zahid Hussain, ACE Assistant Director Amir Sultan raided and arrested clerk Mukhtar Ahmad when he was allegedly receiving Rs 20,000 bribe from the complainant for renewing his licence. A case has been registered.