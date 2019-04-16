close
Tue Apr 16, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
April 16, 2019

Clerk arrested

National

OC
Our Correspondent
April 16, 2019

OKARA: A Highway Department clerk was arrested on a corruption charge here. On the complaint of Zahid Hussain, ACE Assistant Director Amir Sultan raided and arrested clerk Mukhtar Ahmad when he was allegedly receiving Rs 20,000 bribe from the complainant for renewing his licence. A case has been registered.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan