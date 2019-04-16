Two drunkard brothers kill woman

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
FAISALABAD: Two brothers shot dead a woman and injured her minor daughter in Saeedabad on Monday. Accused Zohaib and Shahzad were heading home after attending a function when they shot dead Sarafeen and injured her minor daughter Nagina Bibi. They were reportedly under the influence of liquor. Civil lines police have registered a case against both the brothers.
