Tue Apr 16, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
April 16, 2019

Two drunkard brothers kill woman

National

OC
Our Correspondent
April 16, 2019

FAISALABAD: Two brothers shot dead a woman and injured her minor daughter in Saeedabad on Monday. Accused Zohaib and Shahzad were heading home after attending a function when they shot dead Sarafeen and injured her minor daughter Nagina Bibi. They were reportedly under the influence of liquor. Civil lines police have registered a case against both the brothers.

