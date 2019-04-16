Anti-polio drive: Action to be taken against negligent officials

JHANG: Deputy Commissioner/District Health Authority Administrator Shaukat Ali Monday said action would be taken against health officials who would show poor performance during the anti-polio drive. Addressing a special training session of health officials at the DHQ hospital, the DC following the WHO’s report, the government had decided to launch a special anti-polio drive at selected areas from April 22 to 26. He urged parents not to miss the opportunity to get their children vaccinated. CEO Education Dr Samiullah, MS Dr Aslam, DDOH Dr Naveed Safdar, social activists, Lady Health Supervisors, Lady Health Workers and Medical Officers of BHUs of tehsil Jhang attended the meeting.