close
Tue Apr 16, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
April 16, 2019

Boy mistaken for thief tortured to death

National

OC
Our Correspondent
April 16, 2019

FAISALABAD: An unidentified boy was tortured to death by a house inmates in Chak 30/JB, in Sandal Bar police limits last night.

Reportedly, the house inmates and their neighbours overpowered the boy when he entered their house. They tortured him considering him a thief.

He died on the way to the Rural Health Centre of the village. Police have registered a case against 13 people.

YOUTH DIES IN CELEBRATORY FIRING: A youth died in celebratory firing at a wedding function in Chak 145/RB, Sahianwala last night. Some friends of bridegroom Babar Sher resorted to aerial firing during the marriage ceremony, leaving a youth identified as Rizwan Nazir of Chak 11, Amir Kot (Safdarabad) injured critically. Rizwan was shifted to the Civil Hospital Faisalabad where he died.

Sahianwala police have registered a murder case.

GIRL STRANGLED FOR ‘HONOUR’: A 16-year-old girl was strangled allegedly by her uncle and brother in Chak 499/GB in the limits of Mamoon Kanjun police on Monday.

Muhammad Munir, uncle of Sonia Bibi and her brother Ansar Abbas killed her over the suspicion of having illicit relations with someone.

Police have registered a murder case against Munir and Ansar.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan