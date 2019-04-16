Boy mistaken for thief tortured to death

FAISALABAD: An unidentified boy was tortured to death by a house inmates in Chak 30/JB, in Sandal Bar police limits last night.

Reportedly, the house inmates and their neighbours overpowered the boy when he entered their house. They tortured him considering him a thief.

He died on the way to the Rural Health Centre of the village. Police have registered a case against 13 people.

YOUTH DIES IN CELEBRATORY FIRING: A youth died in celebratory firing at a wedding function in Chak 145/RB, Sahianwala last night. Some friends of bridegroom Babar Sher resorted to aerial firing during the marriage ceremony, leaving a youth identified as Rizwan Nazir of Chak 11, Amir Kot (Safdarabad) injured critically. Rizwan was shifted to the Civil Hospital Faisalabad where he died.

Sahianwala police have registered a murder case.

GIRL STRANGLED FOR ‘HONOUR’: A 16-year-old girl was strangled allegedly by her uncle and brother in Chak 499/GB in the limits of Mamoon Kanjun police on Monday.

Muhammad Munir, uncle of Sonia Bibi and her brother Ansar Abbas killed her over the suspicion of having illicit relations with someone.

Police have registered a murder case against Munir and Ansar.