Woman murdered for refusing to sell house at low price

SIALKOT: A woman was shot dead for not selling her house at low price at Abdullah Colony in the limits of Nekapur police station. Humayun allegedly wanted to purchase the house of Munawar Bibi on low price but she refused. On Sunday night, Humayun with his two unidentified accomplices allegedly gunned down Munawar Bibi and escaped.

Later, Kotwali police managed to arrest the main accused and then handed him to the Nekapura police. The police have registered a murder case against the accused persons on the report of Malik Ghulam Haider, brother of the deceased woman, and started investigation.

DIES ON ROAD: A motorcyclist was killed in a road accident near Adam Kay village in the limits of Sambrial police station on Monday. According to the police, a vehicle carrying construction material was on its way when it collided with the motorcycle of Sarfraz. As a result, Sarfraz was killed on the spot. The family of the deceased, a resident of Gujranwala, has decided to take no legal action against the vehicle driver.

KILLED BY TRAIN: A man was crushed to death by a train near Muzaffarpur railway crossing in the limits Uggoki police station on Monday. According to the police, Shabbir Hussain, a mentally retarded man and a resident of Adam Draz village, was crossing a railway line when the train crushed him to death.

SIX ARRESTED: Six people were arrested for flying kites from different localities. Kotwali police arrested Abdullah Khalid, Khurram Shehzad and Salman and Rangpura police arrested M Abdullah, Abdullah and Faisal Mehmood. The police also recovered scores of kites and roles of string from them.