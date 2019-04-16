close
Tue Apr 16, 2019
Govt may change any officer at will: Buzdar

Top Story

 
LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday said that civil servants transfers are an administrative matter. The government may change any officer at will and recent transfers are made on administrative grounds. The chief minister said that ministers’ performance was being monitored regularly and a suitable decision would be made at an appropriate time.

