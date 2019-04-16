Govt may change any officer at will: Buzdar

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday said that civil servants transfers are an administrative matter. The government may change any officer at will and recent transfers are made on administrative grounds. The chief minister said that ministers’ performance was being monitored regularly and a suitable decision would be made at an appropriate time.
