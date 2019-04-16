Nine killed as storm envelops country

BAHAWALPUR/KARACHI: Six people in Punjab and at least three in Karachi were killed in the recent dust storm and rains on Monday.

In Bahawalpur, five people, including three labourers, were killed and 12 others injured. In Hasilpur are of Bahwalpur division, three labourers namely Muzaffar, Shabbir and Rafique died when the wall of a cotton factory collapsed.

A motorcyclist, Fayyaz Ahmad, was killed while his wife was injured when a tree fell on them near Adda Muhammad Pannah on Hasilpur-Chishtian Rood.

On Jhangiwala Road, Bahawalpur, Kalsoom Bibi was killed and her husband was injured as their motorbike was hit by a van during dust storm. Two women were critically injured in a wall collapse at Ghareeb Mohallah, Hasilpur.

Three people were injured when the boundary wall of a railway track collapsed near Cheema Town Phase-11. According Rescue 1122, many other cases of injuries have also been reported.

In Toba Tek Singh, a man died and his six family members sustained injuries when a wall of his house collapsed on them.

Muhammad Mansha died and his wife, their two children and three relatives sustained injuries when the wall fell on them owing to rains and gusty wind. The Rescue-1122 ambulance shifted them to Gojra THQ hospital.

In Pirmahal, roof of a house in B/Plot locality also collapsed. Gusty winds uprooted hundreds of trees and damaged solar panels installed on roofs and bill boards and sign boards in the district on Monday afternoon.

Storm and rains damaged standing and harvested wheat crop on vast area of farmlands. Rainwater entered the houses in low-lying area of the city.

In Multan, dust-storm and heavy rains tripped 115 feeders of the Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco).

Five people sustained injuries on Dunyapur Road when a roof of a house collapsed owing to the thunderstorm and rain. The roof collapse blocked traffic on Multan-Dunyapur Road and injured were removed to Nishtar Hospital.

The dust-storm hit several districts of southern Punjab with 25 kilometers per hour speed and damaged several Mepco poles and trees. The storm affected power supply in Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan and Bahawalpur divisions. Mepco spokesperson Jamshed Niazi said Mepco Chief Executive Officer Engineer Tahir Mehmood had ordered field staff to restore power supply in all areas as soon as possible.

In Karachi, at least three people were killed and 86 others injured. Incidents of wall and roof collapses were reported in Korangi, Landhi, Malir, Lyari, PECHS, Peoples Chowrangi and Surjani Town.

Jinnah Hospital officials said three bodies and 47 injured were brought to the hospital. While, Civil Hospital officials said that 39 injured were brought to the hospital.

A man died as a tree fell on him near Peoples Chowrangi, while two children were killed in separate incidents. Five students were injured and rushed to a nearby hospital as the roof of their school located on Tipu Sultan Road collapsed, rescue sources said.

Imam of a mosque at fish harbour was injured as the mosque's makeshift roof collapsed, sources said. Two people were injured in Landhi No 3 as a part of a wall of their house collapsed, rescue sources said.

In Sarjani Town No 7, two people were injured as the roof of their house collapsed, rescue sources said. At least eight fishermen are missing after their boat overturned near Rehri Goth.

The sudden dust storm came with howling gales and hampered visibility on numerous major roads. The wind was so strong that it ripped off tin walls and knocked out power cables in some localities, cutting off electricity.

Strong winds with dust continued to gush on Monday morning with light rain in some areas, including Orangi Town and II Chundrigar Road.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Director Sardar Sarfaraz said, "Last night's dust storm was stronger than expected. Winds blew at a speed of 65km/h and reduced the visibility to 500 metres."

"A western wind system is present is the city and winds are expected to blow at high speeds today as well," he added. "The western wind system will leave from the city by tomorrow evening."

The PMD director further said that light rain is expected in the city during the day while rain with thunder is expected tonight and tomorrow. "Moderate rain with thunder is expected tonight and tomorrow morning in Karachi," he said.

Some flights from Jinnah International Airport were cancelled or delayed owing to the dust storm.

"Please ensure there are no free moving objects around you," he added. Shehzad Roy tweeted a picture of his car that was parked in his garage covered in sand. He said, "My car is in a garage ... you can imagine what’s going on outside."