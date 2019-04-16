CM Women Powerlifting kicks off

Our correspondent

LAHORE: The 1st Chief Minister (CM) Gold Cup National Women Powerlifting Championship started here at Culture Complex on Monday. The chief guest at the opening was advisor to Chief Minister for Sports & Youth Affairs, Malik Umer Farooq. Women powerlifters of Army, Police, Wapda, Railways, Gilgit- Baltistan, four provinces and oversees Pakistanis are participating in the event.