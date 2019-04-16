close
Tue Apr 16, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
April 16, 2019

CM Women Powerlifting kicks off

Sports

 
April 16, 2019

Our correspondent

LAHORE: The 1st Chief Minister (CM) Gold Cup National Women Powerlifting Championship started here at Culture Complex on Monday. The chief guest at the opening was advisor to Chief Minister for Sports & Youth Affairs, Malik Umer Farooq. Women powerlifters of Army, Police, Wapda, Railways, Gilgit- Baltistan, four provinces and oversees Pakistanis are participating in the event.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports