Salman takes Golden Eagles to semis

LAHORE: Fine batting by Salman Khan steered Golden Eagles to semifinals 20th National Veterans Cricket Championship when they outplayed Sargodha Seniors by 7 wickets in the quarterfinal played at the Aligarh Ground M Salman Khan for his brilliant batting was declared the man of the match.

Scores: Sargodha Seniors 142 all out after 25.5 overs (M Nawaz 34, Salman Shahid 28, Noman Nasir 26, Kashif Iqbal 20, Arshad Naveed 13*, M Rehan 3/27, Rauf Wain 2/17, Zaheer 2/27). Golden Eagles 143/3 after 18.2 overs (M Salman Khan 57, Shahid Anwar 35, Saleem Elahi 39*, Tauseef Abbas 2/24).