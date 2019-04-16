close
Tue Apr 16, 2019
April 16, 2019

Five-wicket win for Cannon Gymkhana

Sports

 
April 16, 2019

Our correspondent

LAHORE: Cannon Gymkhana Club beat Pindi Gymkhana Club by 5 wickets in Dosti Series match at the latter’s ground. All-round display from Usama Aqeel and good bating from Ali Sultan of Cannon Gymkhana were th highlights of the match.

Scores: Pindi Gymkhana 210/9 in 35 Overs (Tyyab 52*, Rehman 36, M Nadeem 22,M Tahir 3/26, Umair Shakeel 2/28, Usama Aqeel 2/34). Cannon Gymkhana Club 212/5 in 29.2 overs (Ali Sultan 56, Khawaja Shahzad 55*, Usama Aqeel 24*, Zeeshan Shabbir 23,Shahbaz Ali 21, Moaiz 2/40, Zubair 2/41).

