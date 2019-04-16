close
Tue Apr 16, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
April 16, 2019

Lahore Gymkhana, Prince fixture ends in a tie

Sports

LAHORE: Annual cricket fixture between Lahore Gymkhana Club and Prince Club ended in a tie here at the picturesque Bagh-i-Jinnah Ground. A brilliant century (110 )by Prince Club skipper Fahaudul Haq and equally good batting by Lahore Gymkhana’s Quaid Khan (77) were the highlights of the tall-scoring fixture. Former Lahore City Cricket City Association (LCCA) ad hoc committee member Nasrullah Khan was the guest of honour at the match. Scores: Prince Club 262 for 6 in 40 overs(Fahadul 110,Dilawar Khan 43,Usman Jeeevan 40, Ammar Tariq 25,Salman Aqeel 2/36,Shahzil 2/54). Lahore Gymkhana 262 (Quaid Khan 77, Asim Bucha 47,Dilawar 3/27,Zeerak Ghazi 3/41,Mubashar Ejaz 2/23).

