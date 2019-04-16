Pak cricketers’ fitness tests initiated

LAHORE: National cricket team management and PCB doctor has initiated the two-day fitness tests of England bound team here at the National Cricket Academy on April 15.

The two-day players’ fitness tests of the players named earlier this month started Monday morning with the team management and doctor recording the fitness level of the players at NCA.

Initial reports suggested that opener Abid Ali’s hopes of representing Pakistan at the World Cup could be ruined after he failed yo-yo test, mandatory for selection. Pakistan have made it clear that all players have to pass the fitness tests that are taking place at the NCA if they want to have a chance of being picked in the World Cup squad.

A list of 22 probables underwent the yo-yo test and Abid is understood to have failed, while wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan, batsman Shan Masood and pace bowler Hasan Ali passed with flying colors. As of Mohammad Nawaz, he has already went through the fitness test on Saturday. This is the second time Abid has failed a yo-yo test as Pakistan batting coach Grant Flower confirmed that he was one of the players that didn’t pass it during the recent ODI series against Australia in the United Arab Emirates. Reports indicate Abid failed to adhere to the strict fitness standards set for the Pakistan team, it is possible that he could have ruined his chances of playing at the World Cup.

The selection committee named players Monday reached the NCA for their examination. All-rounder Imad Wasim suffered from fitness issues and veteran M Hafeez’s selection also depends upon his robustness. The fitness test of left-arm spinner M Nawaz had been conducted earlier.

Chief Selector Inzamam-ul-Haq will announce the 15-member squad for the mega event on April 18. The team will depart for London on April 23 to play one-off T20I and five ODIs against England ahead of the World Cup. The 10-team World Cup is scheduled from May 30 to July 14 in England and Wales. Pakistan will open their campaign with the match against West Indies on May 31 at Nottingham.