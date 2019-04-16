Wapda, Chromatex bag Masters TT titles

KARACHI: Wapda lifted the men’s team event title while Chromatex wore the women’s team event crown on the third day of the All Pakistan PTTF Masters Cup Table Tennis tournament being held here at Majeed Khan Gymnasium in Islamia Club on Monday.

Meanwhile Wapda’s Abdul Rahim and Mohammad Rameez qualified for the men’s singles final.As per details, in the men’s team event final Wapda crushed Sindh 3-0.

In the first game Mohammad Rameez defeated Arsalan Alvi 3-0 with the set score being 11-8, 11-7, 11-9. Abdul Rahim doubled Wapda’s lead by imposing a 3-0 defeat on Furqan Patel. The score was 11-4, 11-6, 11-4. Jahangir Khan completed the rout when he edged past Saim Adnan 3-1 with the set score of 11-7, 11-8, 6-11, 11-9. In the women’s team event final, Chromatex staged a stunning comeback from 0-2 down to conquer Wapda 3-2. Kalsoom Khan of Chromatex lost to Sadia Raheel of Wapda 0-3 with the set score of 7-11, 11-13, 7-11. Fatima Khan then went 2-3 down to Wapda’s Sanam Yasin with the set score of 15-13, 11-13, 9-11, 11-8, 7-11. At this stage it seemed that WAPDA would easily complete victory. But it did not happen as Nosheen, Fatima and Kalsoom had thought otherwise. Nosheen Naseem reduced the deficit for Chromatex when she whacked Farwa Arif of Wapda 3-0 with the set score being 11-9, 11-9, 13-11. Fatima then made it 2-2 after inflicting a straight 3-0 defeat on Sadia Raheel to make the fixture highly absorbing. The score was 11-5, 14-12, 13-11.

In the decisive fixture Kalsoom Khan defeated Sanam Yasin 3-2 to gift the title to her side. The score was 7-11, 12-10, 10-12, 11-6, 12-10.

Earlier in the men’s team event first semi-final Sindh defeated Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 3-0 with Saim Adnan, Furqan Patel and Arsalan Alvi recording victories over their respective rivals Fahad Khawaja, Sharjeel Khattak and Shayan Farooq. In the other semi-final Wapda defeated Chromatex 3-1. Abdul Rahim, Jehangir Khan and Mohammad Rameez won their games against their respective rivals Awais Hasan, Shehzad Bashir and Awais Hasan. Rameez, earlier, lost his first game against Taimoor Khan 0-3. In the women’s team event pre-finals, Chromatex defeated Sindh A 3-0 while WAPDA overcame Sindh 3-0.

In the men’s singles semi-finals Abdul Rahim of Wapda got the better of Aahil Shah of Sindh 11-9, 11-5, 11-6, 14-12 and Rameez defeated Shah Khan of Wapda 4-3 with the set score of 11-7, 10-12, 12-10, 5-11, 11-9, 7-11, 11-5. The men’s singles and women’s singles finals will be held on Tuesday. Wapda’s Sanam Yasin and Sadia Raheel will clash in the women’s singles final.