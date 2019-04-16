Anisimova closes in on WTA top 50

PARIS: American teenager Amanda Anisimova moved to the brink of breaking into the world’s top 50 on Monday after claiming her maiden WTA title in Bogota at the weekend. The 17-year-old is the youngest player in the top 100, having climbed the rankings this year following her run to the Australian Open last 16 in January. Reigning US and Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka retains her slim lead over former no. 1 Simona Halep at the summit. Meanwhile, Christian Garin broke into the top 50 on Monday after becoming the first Chilean since 2009 to win an ATP Tour title with his victory at the US Men’s Clay Court Championships. The 22-year-old Garin defeated Norway’s Casper Ruud in three sets in the Houston final to follow in the footsteps of Australian Open runner-up and Olympic silver medallist Fernando Gonzalez.