Pak wrestlers greeted for winning medals

Our Correspondent

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has congratulated wrestlers Rehman Raza and Salman Aqeel Butt on winning gold and Asim Qayyum on winning the bronze medal in Mass-Wrestling Championship which was held in Brazil.

He appreciated the performance of Pakistani wrestlers and added that Wrestling federation deserves accolades in this regard. Pakistani wrestlers have brought laurels home and made the country proud. ‘I pray that may Almighty Allah bestow further achievements to Pakistani wrestlers in the future,” the Chief Minister concluded.

Meanwhile, DG Sports Punjab Nadeem Sarwar also congratulated Pakistan mas-wrestling team for winning two gold medals and a bronze in Arnold Classic Mas-Wrestling Championship at Sao Paulo, Brazil.