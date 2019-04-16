Trump, Serena, Nicklaus laud Tiger’s 15th title

AUGUSTA, United States: President Donald Trump and Barack Obama were among those hailing Tiger Woods on social media after his 11-year major drought was ended by a thrilling and emotional Masters victory on Sunday.

“Congratulations to @TigerWoods,” tweeted the US president Trump, who played a round of golf with Woods earlier this year. “A truly Great Champion!”“Congratulations, Tiger!” former president Obama tweeted. “To come back and win the Masters after all the highs and lows is a testament to excellence, grit, and determination.”

As Woods went on a charge on the back nine at Augusta National with birdies at 13, 15 and 16 to win by a stroke and claim his 15th major and fifth Masters, social media lit up in a frenzy of congratulations.

“I am literally in tears watching @TigerWoods this is Greatness like no other,” tweeted 23-time Grand Slam tennis champion Serena Williams. “Knowing all you have been through physically to come back and do what you just did today? Wow Congrats a million times! I am so inspired thank you buddy.”

Fellow golfers and former greats of the game were also quick to hail Woods’ achievement in returning to the summit of the sport after multiple surgeries and a string of off-course problems since his 14th major win at the 2008 US Open.

Just two years ago his back pain was so bad Woods thought he might never play again, let alone win another major. “Very few people really know what @TigerWoods has been thru to get back to this point,” tweeted four-time major champion Rory McIlroy, who finished in a tie for 21st on Sunday.

“So cool seeing him with Tida, Sam, Charlie, Erica and the rest of the team behind 18 green. Couldn’t be happier for him! What a great day for golf!” added McIlroy after an emotional Woods hugged his mother, children and partner Erica Herman after his winning putt.

Leading major golf winners

Golfers Masters US Open The Open PGA Total

Jack Nicklaus (US) 6 4 3 5 18

Tiger Woods (US) 5 3 3 4 15

Walter Hagen (US) 0 2 4 5 11

Ben Hogan (US) 2 4 1 2 9

Gary Player (SA) 3 1 3 2 9

Tom Watson (US) 2 1 5 0 8

Harry Vardon (Jersey) 0 1 6 0 7

Bobby Jones (US) 0 4 3 0 7

Gene Sarazen (US) 1 2 1 3 7

Sam Snead (US) 3 0 1 3 7

Arnold Palmer (US) 4 1 2 0 7.