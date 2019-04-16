Bangladesh hit by injuries ahead of World Cup

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
DHAKA: Bangladesh’s hopes for the cricket World Cup have been hit by injuries to several key players, including star pace bowler Mustafizur Rahman.The 23-year-old left arm bowler sprained his ankle warming up for a Dhaka Premier League match on Thursday, joining a growing injury list which includes batsman Mahmudullah Riyad and pace bowler Rubel Hossain.
Bangladesh had previously barred the injury-prone Mustafizur from playing in the Indian Premier League ahead of the World Cup, which starts May 30. It had let him take part in the domestic 50-over league to keep match-fit however. The new injury is expected to sideline him for at least two weeks.
Debashis is being kept busy by the squad. Mahmudullah aggravated a shoulder injury during a recent tour of New Zealand and only returned to tentative training last week. Rubel Hossain has been suffering from a side strain.
Wicketkeeper-batsman Mushfiqur Rahim started individual training last week while batsman Tamim Iqbal was expected to resume in the upcoming days.Off-spinner Mehidy Hasan hurt his thumb in a league game last week but returned to action on Monday. However, Debashis was hopeful all of the squad would be match-fit for the tournament.
