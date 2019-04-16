close
Tue Apr 16, 2019
AFP
April 16, 2019

F1 boss promises ‘exciting’ Hanoi street race

Sports

HANOI: Formula One boss Chase Carey said next year’s inaugural race in Hanoi will be “uniquely exciting” thanks to a street track he hopes will help make the event a global spectacle.

Carey was speaking Monday after inspecting initial work on the 5.6 kilometre (3.5 mile) track that will combine existing roads with newly-built routes in the Vietnamese capital, which is hosting its first F1 race from April 2020. “We think this track can really be a special race that provides some uniquely exciting racing and competition,” he told reporters.

“It’s the combination of a city race—we’re in the city centre—a street race which always has some special elements to it, and a track that I think we’ve really had the opportunity to work (on) from day one,” said Carey.

