APPS UK invited to passing out parade at RMA Sandhurst

LONDON: The Association of Pakistani Physicians and Surgeons of the United Kingdom (APPS UK) was invited to the passing out commandants’ parade at the Royal Military Academy (RMA) at Sandhurst.

“It was breathtaking moment and a great honour & privilege for APPS UK to receive an invitation to attend the Parade and a Private Reception at the nerve centre of the British Army in Sandhurst,” said APPS UK President Shakeel Puri in a statement here on Monday.

Puri represented the APPS UK at the military event. He was personally welcomed by senior officers of the armed forces and had the privilege of meeting the Army Chief Commandant Maj General Paul Manson CBE. “We had the opportunity to update the army senior officers about the positive role APPS UK plays in British Society along with our main work in the NHS.

“The Armed Forces offered their full support to APPS UK and the Royal Army will be represented at our future events InShaAllah. There are amazing opportunities for doctors to work at various levels within the Royal Army Medical Corps at very attractive and handsome packages.”

Officers who met APPS UK President include Colonel James Sunderland (Commander Army E Group), Lieutenant Colonel Tim Petranski (Regional Commander) and Major Ben Stokes, Chief of Staff.In his de-brief, Puri said it was heartening to see the professionalism of Army officers and the extensive training they go through to protect all communities on British soil.