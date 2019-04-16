Environmental protesters block major London roads

PA

LONDON: Environmental protesters on Monday blocked some of London’s busiest roads in a bid to bring the capital to a standstill as they demand government action on climate change.

Some activists glued themselves to the windows and smashed glass revolving doors at Shell’s headquarters near Waterloo, while others spray- painted graffiti and hung banners on the building.

Police said three males had been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage over the incident. Campaign group Extinction Rebellion said they aimed to cause more than £6,000 in damage so they could be tried by a jury in the Crown Court.

Organisers were expecting thousands of people to join protests at five locations in central London as they demanded the government declare a climate emergency.Skateboarders replaced cars and lorries on Waterloo Bridge as the Thames crossingwas closed to traffic and decorated with pot plants and trees.

Police on the bridge said there were no plans to move protesters on but indicated that the response could change if there was major disruption at rush-hour.One officer said: “It’s been very peaceful so far. Everyone has been really pleasant. The only grief we’ve had is from passing motorists shouting at them to ‘Get a job’ — that’s about as exciting as it’s got.”

A bright pink boat became the focus for hundreds of activists stopping traffic at Oxford Circus, where some used makeshift devices to lock their arms together.Marble Arch was also blocked, while demonstrators caused further disruption as they made their way from Hyde Park Corner to Piccadilly Circus.

At Parliament Square, people unfurled banners, held up placards and waved flags as speakers took to the stage.London’s protests are part of a wider campaign which will see people in at least 80 cities in more than 33 countries hold similar demonstrations on the same environmental issues, campaigners said.

Scotland Yard said they had “appropriate policing plans” in place for the demonstrations and that officers would be used from across the force “to support the public order operation during the coming weeks”. Police advised people travelling around London in the coming days to allow extra time for their journey in the event of road closures and general disruption.