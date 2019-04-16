2 UKIP MEPs quit to join Farage’s party

LONDON: Two Ukip MEPs have announced they are quitting the party to join Nigel Farage’s new Brexit Party.

West Midlands MEP Jill Seymour and Yorkshire and North Lincolnshire MEP Jane Collins announced their resignations on Monday. It is understood that a third Ukip MEP, Margot Parker, has also quit the party.

Collins said Ukip’s attitude to women was “disgusting” and said she wanted to spend the rest of her time as an MEPfighting to secure a “real Brexit”, saying Farage’s new party is the “best way of achieving that”.

She said: “To have people like Carl Benjamin on the list for the party is something I find disgusting, and to hear Gerard Batten on national TV yesterday defending this man’s use of rape as ‘satire’ made me sick to my stomach. I know women who have been raped and the mental and physical destruction it wreaks on these victims and their loved ones is the opposite of satire: it is a tragedy.

“I have spent much of my time as an MEP and as a Ukip candidate standing up for the rights of women, including the victims of industrial scale CSE in Rotherham and other areas. It is simply impossible for me to stay in the party now and I will serve out the rest of my mandate as an MEP for the Brexit Party.”Seymour said that under current leader Batten, Ukip had moved to “the extreme right of politics”.