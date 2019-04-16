Three killed, 86 hurt in Karachi dust storm

KARACHI: At least three people were killed and 86 others were injured as an intense dust storm hit the metropolis on Sunday night and continued till Monday morning, dispersing sand around the city, downing trees and blowing away roofs in some areas.

According to Geo News, incidents of wall and roof collapse were reported in Korangi, Landhi, Malir, Lyari, PECHS, Peoples Chowrangi and Surjani Town. Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre officials said three bodies and 47 injured were brought to the hospital, while Civil Hospital received 39 injured people.

According to rescue sources, a man died as a tree fell on him near Peoples Chowrangi, while two children were killed in separate incidents. Five students were injured and rushed to a nearby hospital as the roof of their school located on Tipu Sultan Road collapsed.

The imam of a mosque at ish harbour was injured as the mosque’s makeshift roof collapsed, while two people were injured in Landhi No 3 after a part of a wall of their house caved in. In Surjani Town No 7, two people were injured after the roof of their house collapsed.

Besides, at least eight fishermen were missing after their boat overturned near Rehri Goth.The sudden dust storm came with strong winds and hampered visibility on numerous major roads. The wind was so strong that it ripped off tin walls and knocked out power cables in some localities, cutting off electricity.

Strong winds with dust continued to gush on Monday morning with light rain in some areas, including Orangi Town and II Chundrigar Road.